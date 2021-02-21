Karnataka makes 14-day home quarantine mandatory for people coming from abroad

They will not be allowed to fly without a negative RT-PCR certificate at the point of origin

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in other countries, the Karnataka government has further intensified its earlier restrictions and made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for all international returnees.

While travellers will not be allowed to board without a negative RT-PCR certificate at the point of origin, they will be tested again on arrival at the airport in Bengaluru.

While returnees from U.K., Brazil and South Africa and others who are transiting via Bengaluru cannot leave the airport until their RT-PCR test is negative, travellers from all other countries can give their samples for RT-PCR test and exit the airport. The Health Department issued two separate circulars in this regard on Saturday.

All international travellers should compulsorily give their correct residential address and the test results will be conveyed to them. Apart from RT-PCR, an option of express RT-PCR test (Abbott) is also available at Bengaluru airport. The cost of the tests will have to be borne by the travellers, and those testing positive will have to comply with the State government’s protocol, the circulars stated.

Short stay rules

Travellers, including airline crew, on short stay (less than 14 days) and who have tested negative and remain symptom free, should also undergo all the procedures stated above and will be permitted to leave Karnataka under proper intimation to their district/State health authorities, subject to fulfilling the requirement of the airlines and destination country, the circulars stated.

To establish that one is on short stay, a short-term visit or a business visitor, the person should show a confirmed return flight ticket, which should not be more than 14 days later from the date of arrival. The person should show the documents pertaining to the purpose of visit, place of stay, return ticket, visa. They should provide address proof of the person in Karnataka they intend to meet.

Besides, they should provide the negative report of RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before departure from the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa, as relevant. They should compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at Bengaluru airport, and they will be exempted from quarantine if the report is negative. They should again undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing on the 7th day of arrival if they are staying for more than seven days.

If they test positive for COVID-19, they should follow all guidelines for isolation and treatment apart from regular COVID-19 precautions. If the short stay travellers develop any COVID-19-like symptoms during their visit, they should compulsorily seek medical consultation and get tested. These travellers will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms by district surveillance units.