Karnataka Lokayukta inspects Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes in Bengaluru

In a bid to address the rising concerns over lake maintenance in Bengaluru, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil, accompanied by Upa Lokayuktas Justices K.N. Phaneendra and B. Veerappa, conducted a thorough inspection of Vibhutipura Lake and Doddanekundi Lake on Tuesday, August 20.

The inspection primarily focused on assessing the condition of Vibhutipura Lake, with particular attention to water quality, illegal waste dumping, and encroachments following multiple complaints from residents. According to a release, the visit underscored the urgency to restore the lake’s ecological balance and ensure its long-term sustainability.

After a detailed examination of Vibhutipura Lake, Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil directed the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey of the lake. He also instructed them to submit a report within 20 days, detailing the extent of encroachments and the steps needed for their removal. The Lokayukta emphasized the importance of clearing the encroachments that were obstructing the natural flow of water into the lake and set a deadline of one month for the completion of this task.

The inspection of Doddanekundi Lake revealed further issues, with surveyors informing the Lokayukta team that two acres and six guntas of the lake area had been encroached upon. Responding to this, Justice Patil directed the officials to prioritize the removal of these encroachments to restore the lake’s original boundaries and ensure its protection from further illegal activities.