GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Lokayukta inspects Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes in Bengaluru

The visit underscores the urgency to restore the lake’s ecological balance and ensure its long-term sustainability

Published - August 20, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Lokayukta B.S. Patil inspecting a lake in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 20.

Lokayukta B.S. Patil inspecting a lake in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 20. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In a bid to address the rising concerns over lake maintenance in Bengaluru, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil, accompanied by Upa Lokayuktas Justices K.N. Phaneendra and B. Veerappa, conducted a thorough inspection of Vibhutipura Lake and Doddanekundi Lake on Tuesday, August 20.

The inspection primarily focused on assessing the condition of Vibhutipura Lake, with particular attention to water quality, illegal waste dumping, and encroachments following multiple complaints from residents. According to a release, the visit underscored the urgency to restore the lake’s ecological balance and ensure its long-term sustainability.

After a detailed examination of Vibhutipura Lake, Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil directed the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey of the lake. He also instructed them to submit a report within 20 days, detailing the extent of encroachments and the steps needed for their removal. The Lokayukta emphasized the importance of clearing the encroachments that were obstructing the natural flow of water into the lake and set a deadline of one month for the completion of this task.

The inspection of Doddanekundi Lake revealed further issues, with surveyors informing the Lokayukta team that two acres and six guntas of the lake area had been encroached upon. Responding to this, Justice Patil directed the officials to prioritize the removal of these encroachments to restore the lake’s original boundaries and ensure its protection from further illegal activities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.