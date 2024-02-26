Karnataka legislature pays tributes to deceased MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik

February 26, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tributes to its member Raja Venkatappa Naik, who died in Bengaluru on Sunday after a brief illness. Tributes were paid in the Legislative Council too.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Mr. Naik as a political leader who had earned the trust of the people of all communities and an MLA who had commitment to the development of his constituency. Though he came from a politically-influential family, with his father working as an MLA and his younger brother serving as an MP, Mr. Naik always remained as a down-to-earth person, the Chief Minister observed.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was associated with the late leader since the late eighties, described Mr. Naik as ajaatha shatru (one without enemies). “This was possible because of his close association with people of his constituency. In fact despite his royal lineage, he mingled with people freely without any ego,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker U.T. Khader, who moved the obituary motion, used the occasion to draw the attention of the House on the need for shunning politics of hatred and vendetta.

“Every death is a message to us. This death, which has come abruptly, is a message that our end too can come at any time irrespective of our political status. We should lead a life free from vendetta and allow others also to live their lives.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok too hailed the departed leader for maintaining good relations with everyone. The House observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader. The House was adjourned till Wednesday soon after the obituary reference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.