Karnataka leading in electric mobility

Karnataka is set to procure 40 electric buses, 100 four-wheelers and 500 three-wheelers, and set up charging infrastructure across the city of Bengaluru as per approval received in response to the 'Expression of Interest by Department of Heavy Industries, Government of India’ under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme.

A release from the Department of Industries said that Karnataka is a trail-blazer in the electric mobility sector and had issued the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy recently. It is proposed to create a nurturing ecosystem for the development of industries in the Electric Vehicle sector, and also support and facilitate demand side requirements due to its nascent stage.

The move is a fillip to the State’s vision to transition to electric mobility through public transport, with a pilot in Bengaluru, in order to protect the environment, save fossil fuel, ensure public health and achieve sustainability goals.

Under the scheme, subsidy is provided on the purchase cost of electric vehicles.