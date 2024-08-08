‘Karnataka lead player in renewable energy with 65% share’

Karnataka is leading the way in renewable energy, with 65% of electric energy capacity coming from renewable sources, said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, and Managing Director, KPCL

As a hub for renewable energy, transmission, and investment, the State was also a pioneer in green hydrogen production with a target of 3 MMTPA and advancing electric mobility to create 1.5 lakh jobs, he said at the opening session of an annual energy transition conference themed around “Driving Sustainability: Renewables, Green Hydrogen and Electric Mobility” organised by CII Karnataka here on Wednesday.

‘’Our goal is to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production from $5 per kg to $1 per kg, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions,’‘ Mr. Gupta said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, said India was fourth globally in renewable energy installations, having surpassed 85 gigawatts (GW) from solar and 46 GW from wind. The government has waived inter-State transmission charges, and for the first time, Karnataka has introduced distributed renewable purchase obligations (RPO). Achieving the 200 GW milestone from renewables without fossil fuels and aiming for 500 GW by 2030, along with 55 GW solar manufacturing capacity, indicate India’s commitment to a sustainable and energy-secure future, he added.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, said the transition of energy has two crucial aspects: moving towards renewable sources and decarbonisation aiming for 50% installed capacity of renewable energy and to attain net zero by 2070, she explained.

To achieve sustainable economic development, it was critical to address most pressing topics such as climate change and energy security, said N. Venu, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council 2024-25 & MD & CEO - India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

Akilur Rahman, convener of CII Karnataka Energy Transition Panel 2024-25 and Chief Technology Officer at Hitachi Energy, was of the opinion that energy transition required a holistic approach, encompassing generation, transmission, storage, and consumption. This transformation demanded collaborative innovation in technology and digitalisation to ensure efficiency and effectiveness, Mr. Rahman said.

In the 2024-25 Budget, the Karnataka government announced the implementation of 40,000 off-grid solar pumps, increasing the State subsidy share from 30% to 50% to encourage renewable energy and boost farmer income.

The energy conference discussed critical topics including renewable energy generation, the energy transition grid for efficient energy evacuation and transmission, integration of renewables to achieve net zero emissions, and the role of electrification and digitalisation in advancing these goals.

Over 100 CXOs from various corporates including Hitachi Energy, Ayana Power, Greaves Electric Mobility, Elgi Equipments, O2 Power and Dexler Energy were among the attendees.

