Karnataka launches pilot project experimenting with ovitraps to control spread of dengue and malaria

To curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, the Health Department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have installed ovitraps, a first-of-a-kind initiative in Bengaluru.

Ovitraps, which attract and eliminate mosquitoes, have been installed in Gopalpura. The pilot programme was inaugurated on Monday by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

As part of this pilot project, 120 ovitraps have been installed in various households in Gopalpura. These bio-devices are designed to specifically attract and destroy Aedes mosquitoes, which are known carriers of dengue and other diseases.

The BBMP and the Health Department plan to install these devices in mosquito-prone areas as part of a broader strategy to control the spread of dengue.

“We are experimenting with these bio-devices to control the population of Aedes mosquitoes. If the ovitraps prove effective in controlling these mosquitoes, it could help reduce the spread of dengue, malaria, and even Zika. Similar experiments are being conducted in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums, and we have now initiated this trial in Bengaluru as well. If successful, we will consider expanding the installation of these devices not just in the city but across Karnataka,” Mr. Gundu Rao said.

What is an ovitrap?

An ovitrap is a pot-shaped device which is filled with a combination of water and certain chemicals. This chemical mixture attracts egg-laying mosquitoes, specifically Aedes mosquitoes, and destroys them once they are trapped. The use of this bio-trap device is said to be capable of controlling up to 60% of the mosquito population.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor explained that the chemical in the pot attracts female mosquitoes. During the process of laying eggs, the mosquitoes will die and eggs will not hatch. This is beneficial because the laying of eggs will be concentrated in one place.

In terms of households, one device will cover two to three houses. “If this pilot project becomes successful, then we will expand the same across the city,” he said.

The devices are installed based on the container index. The container index means index of water stagnation in a particular area. The BBMP readies container index after conducting door-door survey of stagnation or breeding spots.

One ovitrap covers 400 square feet and costs between ₹300 and ₹350. It lasts for about a month. After a month, the device will be disposed of and it is biodegradable.

