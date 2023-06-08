Karnataka Housing Board to build five hi-tech cities on outskirts of Bengaluru

June 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed issued directions to Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) to prepare a project report for the construction of five hi-tech cities (satellite cities) on the outskirts of Bengaluru and to build luxurious villas on all four sides.

Reviewing the progress of KHB here on Wednesday, June 7, he instructed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed proposal for the construction of world-class townships on 2,000 acres in each place and also to build opulent villas on the lines of private sector due to increasing demand for houses in the state capital. Land required for these two projects must be identified at the earliest, he added.

The minister asked the KHB to prepare the scheme in such a manner that there must be enough place in each satellite town would come up on 2,000 acres and there would be provision to form 30,000 sites and to build 5,000 houses. In all five satellite towns, there would be 1.50 lakh sites and 25,000 houses.

The location of villas must be amidst nature and the Board must identify around 500 acres in those places. The KHB must not see the profit while preparing the housing schemes for the poor but there must not be any compromise regarding the quality of work, the Minister said.

After the meeting, Mr. Ahmed said the KHB would prepare a plan for the opulent villas. Each villa would come up on 500 acres and in total, 1000 villas would be constructed. The project would be implemented on a 50:50 partnership with landowners so that land acquisition costs would not become a burden for the Housing Board. Housing Department Secretary Ravikumar and KHB Commissioner Kavita S. Mannikeri were present.

