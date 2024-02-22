February 22, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka upheld acquisition of around 4,000 acres of land for formation of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout (NKGL), but imposed several conditions on Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for proceeding with the acquisition in case of certain classes of landowners and owners of revenue sites after considering their objections.

On February 22, a division bench comprising Chief Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice C.M. Poonacha passed the order while setting aside the July 11, 2014 verdict passed by a single judge. The copy of the order is yet to be released.

The single judge had quashed the entire acquisition process on the ground that it was impermissible for the BDA to authorise its Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) to proceed with the acquisition in the absence of the government’s approval for the final scheme. The single judge had said that the final scheme was approved by the government much prior to the BDA taking up the exercise of hearing the grievances of land losers, and hence approval was ‘premature’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BDA had issued preliminary notification on May 21, 2008 notifying the proposal to acquire 4,814 acres and 15 guntas spread over 12 villages. However, in the final notification issued on February 18, 2010, the BDA had notified 4,043 acres for acquisition while excluding the remaining land notified in the preliminary notification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT