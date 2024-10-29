Karnataka High Court to pass order today on Darshan’s plea for interim bail to undergo surgery

The High Court of Karnataka is expected to pass orders on Wednesday on actor Darshan’s plea for grant of interim bail on medical ground to undergo a surgery to overcome his back pain.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, who heard the arguments of both the advocate representing the actor and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), said he would pass the order on the plea for interim bail sought on medical grounds during the pendency of the plea for grant of regular bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Earlier, Senior Advocate C.V. Nagesh said there is an imminent threat of more damage to the health of Darshan if the actor does not undergo surgery while referring to the medical reports given by the doctor at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, where the actor underwent a scanning recently.

Differences

Meanwhile, P. Prasanna Kumar, the SPP, argued that there are differences in the medical report given by the same doctor at VIMS. In the earlier report, there is a reference to certain issues in the hip of the actor based on the scanning report but in the latest one, it has been stated that there is no such issue.

Besides, the SPP said the medical report was silent on whether there is any urgency to undergo surgery as the report mainly suggests conservative treatment of physiotherapy and surgery to avoid any medical complications in future.

The SPP also pointed out that the medical report does not contain vital information like the nature of the surgery required, how many days Darshan has to be in-patient, and how many days he has to take follow-up treatment.

Independent medical board

Without ascertaining these details from an independent medical board of doctors either at Victoria Hospital or Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru, the interim bail application cannot be considered, the SPP argued, while requesting the court to refer Darshan to a medical board to examine the requirement of surgery.

However, Mr. Nagesh said there is no need to refer the actor to a medical board of experts as the professor and head of the Department of Neurosurgery at VIMS has given the medical reports and the actor has decided to undergo surgery at a private hospital in Mysuru. Mr. Nagesh said the details of the surgery to be required can be obtained from that particular private hospital instead referring the actor to the medical board.

