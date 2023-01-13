Karnataka High Court suo motu initiates PIL to examine safety measures in Namma Metro project in Bengaluru

January 13, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on January 13 took suo motu cognisance of two incidents — death of a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son and formation of sinkhole due to ongoing work of the Namma Metro project, and ordered for initiation of a PIL petition to examine the safety measures in place while executing the project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while taking note of reports published in newspapers on the death of the woman and her son due to fall of metal reinforcement structures on them when they were riding pillion on a two-wheeler on January 10, and formation of a sinkhole at Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road on January 12 due to underground tunnelling work.

Five points for examination

Stating that the issues related to safety measures while undertaking work related to the project are required to be examined, the bench carved out five points for examination in the petition.

The five points are:

1. What are the safety measures prescribed for carrying out Namma Metro project work

2. Whether such safety measures are part of tender/contract agreements

3. If no such safety measures are part of tender or contract agreements, whether any attempt is made to set up safety measures by issuing government orders or notifications

4. If safety measures are prescribed, what is the mechanism for periodical supervision and checking at the construction sites

5. Whether accountability is fixed on the contractors, the agencies, and the officials for failure to maintain safety measures

The parties to be involved in this PIL

The bench directed the registrar-general of the court to make the State government, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the contractors and other agencies as parties to the proceeding.