ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court suo motu initiates PIL to examine safety measures in Namma Metro project in Bengaluru

January 13, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

A bench headed by Chief Justice took cognisance of the death of a woman and her son, and formation of a sinkhole due to Namma Metro work, based on reports published in newspapers

The Hindu Bureau

The sink hole near Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road, was at the spot where a tunnel is being dug by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for a Namma Metro line, in Bengaluru. The sink hole emerged on January 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The High Court of Karnataka on January 13 took suo motu cognisance of two incidents — death of a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son and formation of sinkhole due to ongoing work of the Namma Metro project, and ordered for initiation of a PIL petition to examine the safety measures in place while executing the project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while taking note of reports published in newspapers on the death of the woman and her son due to fall of metal reinforcement structures on them when they were riding pillion on a two-wheeler on January 10, and formation of a sinkhole at Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road on January 12 due to underground tunnelling work.

Five points for examination

Stating that the issues related to safety measures while undertaking work related to the project are required to be examined, the bench carved out five points for examination in the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The five points are:

1. What are the safety measures prescribed for carrying out Namma Metro project work

2. Whether such safety measures are part of tender/contract agreements

3. If no such safety measures are part of tender or contract agreements, whether any attempt is made to set up safety measures by issuing government orders or notifications

4. If safety measures are prescribed, what is the mechanism for periodical supervision and checking at the construction sites

5. Whether accountability is fixed on the contractors, the agencies, and the officials for failure to maintain safety measures

The parties to be involved in this PIL

The bench directed the registrar-general of the court to make the State government, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the contractors and other agencies as parties to the proceeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US