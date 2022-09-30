Karnataka High Court sets December 31 deadline to complete elections to BBMP

Finds fault in reservation fixed by Karnataka Government for women and OBCs; directs they be corrected by November 30

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 30, 2022 14:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka set December 31, 2022 as the deadline to complete elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) while directing the State Government to redo the process of reservation of wards for woman and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) categories by November 30.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the directions while disposing of a batch of petitions questioning the reservation fixed for 243 wards under various categories.

The court found that reservation for the category of woman was not rational, and directed the government to fix the reservation for women in descending order of their population ward-wise. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In case of the reservation for OBCs, the court directed the government to submit proper data of OBC population before the commission, which was set up to make recommendations for reservation for this category.  The government will have to fix reservation for OBC after securing the revised report from the commission. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court ruled that the State Election Commission should complete the elections by December 31, 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
civic infrastructure
Bangalore
BBMP
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app