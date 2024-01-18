Karnataka High Court restrains BDA and State government from issuing notification inviting applications for allotment of sites in Shivaram Karanth Layout for now

January 18, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to maintain status quo, as on today, on all aspects, including the initiation of the process for allotment of sites in Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout till further orders from the court.

However, the court permitted the BDA to undertake the ongoing works related to development of the layout.

“The BDA or the State government should not issue any notification calling for applications for allotment of sites in the layout without the leave of the court. The order of status quo would not mean that the activities of the development of the layout are to be put on hold. Those activities of development shall go on, which shall remain subject to the result of the present proceedings,” the court observed.

A special Division Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order while hearing the cases, related to the layout formation, as the Supreme Court on December 12, 2023, had asked the High Court to examine issues based on the reports submitted by a three-member committee appointed by the apex court way back in 2020.

Fix one more lock

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the BDA to fix an additional lock on the room, situated within the BDA’s office in which records of the committee’s reports and documents are kept under lock and key of the committee, tenure of which ended on December 31, 2023. The Bench pointed out that the action of the committee in not transferring the records to the BDA was contrary to the apex court’s directions.

The Bench noted that the committee members differed in their views on the continuation of the work of the committee and submitted their views in this regard to the apex court.

The committee’s chairman, A.V. Chandrashekar, who is a retired judge of the High Court, was of the view that the committee had completed the tasks assigned to it and there was no need to continue it. However, the two members, Jayakar Jerome (retired Commissioner of the BDA) and S.T. Ramesh, (a retired Director-General and Inspector-General of Police) wanted the committee to continue for six more months to oversee the site allotment process.

Noticing that the apex court had directed that all the physical records would have to be transferred to the BDA after storing them in electronic format, the Bench pointed out that the BDA had written to the committee to hand over the documents but it did not do so and had kept all the records under its lock and key.

Though the committee has ceased to exist now, it would be open to its members, either individually or collectively to furnish or transmit any information, if they so desire, to the R-G, the Bench said while adjourning further hearing.