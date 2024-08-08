ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court refuses to interfere with renaming of Basavanagudi ward  

Published - August 08, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday refused to interfere with a notification renaming Basavanagudi ward as Doddaganapathi ward in the process of delimitation of wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while dismissing a PIL petition filed by Satyalakshi Rao and five others.

The petitioners had questioned the notification issued on September 25, 2023, renaming the ward in the particulars and details of the delimited wards of the BBMP.

Stating that renaming wards in the process of delimitation cannot be a subject matter to be agitated in PIL petition, the Bench also noted that the names of other wards too were changed in the process of delimitation.

