GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court refuses to interfere with renaming of Basavanagudi ward  

Published - August 08, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday refused to interfere with a notification renaming Basavanagudi ward as Doddaganapathi ward in the process of delimitation of wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while dismissing a PIL petition filed by Satyalakshi Rao and five others.

The petitioners had questioned the notification issued on September 25, 2023, renaming the ward in the particulars and details of the delimited wards of the BBMP.

Stating that renaming wards in the process of delimitation cannot be a subject matter to be agitated in PIL petition, the Bench also noted that the names of other wards too were changed in the process of delimitation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.