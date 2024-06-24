GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court quashes drug case against actress Sanjana Galrani and two others for procedural lapses by police

The court extends the benefit of procedural lapse by police to the trio as was given in its 2022 judgement in the case of party organiser Virendra Khanna

Published - June 24, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
High Court of Karnataka

High Court of Karnataka

Applying its 2022 judgement of quashing criminal proceedings, against a party organiser, on technical reasons in the 2020 drug racket case, the High Court of Karnataka has also quashed the criminal proceedings against actress Sanjana Galrani, realtor Shivaprakash alias Chippi and financial manager in a tech company Adithya Mohan Agarwal.

Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar passed the order on March 25, a copy of which had been released recently, on the separate petitions filed in 2022 by Sanjana, Shivaprakash, and Aditya questioning the legality of chargesheet filed against them by the city police. 

Though the police had registered the FIR in 2020 on a drug racket case, the petitioners were charge-sheeted for the offences, alleged supply and consumption of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, in the year 2015, 2018 and 2019. 

The Court in January 2022 had quashed the criminal proceedings against Virendra Khanna, a party organiser. The Court, in Khanna’s case, had categorically held that “it was necessary for the police to have registered separate FIRs for those past offences and filed separate chargesheets after investigation.” 

Referring to the findings of a coordinate Bench of the court, Justice Chandangoudar pointed out that the police had filed chargesheets against these three petitioners accused also for the alleged offences committed in 2015, 2018, and 2019 like in the case of Khanna. Hence, the Court, said the “continuation of the criminal proceedings against the petitioners will be an abuse of the process of law” as was held in in Khanna’s case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.