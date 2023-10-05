HamberMenu
Karnataka High Court expresses concern over uncontrolled feeding of street dogs in public places

Asks State government about the implementation of the Animal Welfare Board of India’s guidelines for caregivers of street dogs and animal birth control programme

October 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of animal lovers feeding stray dogs at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

A file photo of animal lovers feeding stray dogs at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Taking note of the uncontrolled feeding of stray dogs in public places, including in front of the Vidhana Soudha, in a manner posing health hazard and danger to public and children in particular, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday asked the State government to inform about remedial measures taken to address these issues based on the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by a Tumakuru-based advocate, Ramesh Naik L. The petitioner, in his petition filed in May 2022, had sought directions to the State government and all urban local bodies for implementation of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, while citing instances of stray dog attacks on children.

Guidelines issued in 2015

The Bench, from the documents produced by the petitioner, noted that the AWBI had in 2015 issued guidelines on “pet and street dogs” and it contains specific set of guidelines for the “caregivers of street dogs”.

As per the guidelines, the Bench noted that caregivers, who either feed stray animals by feeding them with leftover food or compassionately prepare food for them, are advised to participate in sterilisation and yearly vaccination of dogs besides assisting animal welfare organisations.

The guidelines also state that caregivers should avoid feeding street dogs immediately adjacent to areas in which children play or people take a walk or that are otherwise crowded, and feeding should not be done in a manner that contributes to littering or dirtying any feeding site.

Only in dedicated places

Emphasising that feeding of stray dogs should be only at dedicated places, the Bench said that the intention of feeding dogs may be good and bona fide but feeding at all places not only causes annoyance to passers-by and residents but also causes health hazard and poses danger to children.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice orally pointed out that both the judges had noticed that some people bring food items in big utensils in their vehicles and feed it to stray dogs and birds even in sensitive zones like in front of one of the gates of the Vidhana Soudha.

The Chief Justice also pointed out the court had earlier expressed concern over the feeding of stray dogs and birds in front of the gates of Cubbon Park and the danger posed to morning walkers and children passing through the park to reach their schools.

