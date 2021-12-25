Karnataka High Court directs Bescom to begin conversion of transformers on footpaths to safe design

Bids invited to award contract for shifting transformers on footpath/ storm-water drains: Bescom

The High Court of Karnataka has directed Bangalore Electricity Supply Company to submit an action plan for executing the process initiated for conversion of around 5,200 transformers existing on footpath/ storm-water drain into a special design transformer centre. This is to be done by erecting transformers on pre-fabricated structures in a phased manner across Bengaluru metropolitan area zone.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction after the court was informed on behalf of Bescom that tender has been invited for conversion of these transformers into new standard design and two eligible bidders have been identified for evaluation of financial and technical qualification by the tender scrutiny committee.

While giving time till February 4, 2022, for Bescom to submit a detailed action plan along with the locality and time period required for shifting the transformers, the Bench made it clear that the work of shifting of transformers should be commenced even before the next date.

In its response to the court’s earlier directions for shifting transformers from footpaths, Bescom said that a high-level coordination committee consisting of officials of Bescom and the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike has identified around 5,200 transformer that obstruct pedestrian movement on footpath for converting them to special design transformer centres.

Bescom has also brought to the notice of the court that it would take around one year for completing the process of shifting transformers to identified locations after the award of contract to the successful bidder.

The court, acting on a PIL petition filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, last year had directed both the BBMP and the Bescom to coordinate with each other to ensure that pedestrians are not put to danger from transformers existing on footpath.