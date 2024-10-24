ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing on plea against holding kambala in Bengaluru

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kambala being held in Bengaluru in 2023. | Photo Credit: file photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned till November 5 a hearing on a PIL petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, opposing kambala (slush track buffalo race) in Bengaluru or any other parts of the State on the reason that the tradition is restricted only to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though PETA had sought a urgent hearing on the petition for the reason that kambala in Bengaluru is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the court was informed that the second edition of kambala in Bengaluru was not being held on that day as claimed by the petitioner organisation.

Following this submission, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind adjourned further hearing on the petition, in which PETA sought a direction to the government not to grant permission for kambala in Bengaluru as it would be a commercial event.

When the advocate for PETA drew the court’s attention to an objection by the director of Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru for holding kambala near the park as animals in the park would be disturbed, the Bench said that it would examine the issues during the next date of hearing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US