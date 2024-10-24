Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing on plea against holding kambala in Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned till November 5 a hearing on a PIL petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, opposing kambala (slush track buffalo race) in Bengaluru or any other parts of the State on the reason that the tradition is restricted only to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though PETA had sought a urgent hearing on the petition for the reason that kambala in Bengaluru is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the court was informed that the second edition of kambala in Bengaluru was not being held on that day as claimed by the petitioner organisation.

Following this submission, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind adjourned further hearing on the petition, in which PETA sought a direction to the government not to grant permission for kambala in Bengaluru as it would be a commercial event.

When the advocate for PETA drew the court’s attention to an objection by the director of Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru for holding kambala near the park as animals in the park would be disturbed, the Bench said that it would examine the issues during the next date of hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.