GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing on plea against holding kambala in Bengaluru

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kambala being held in Bengaluru in 2023.

Kambala being held in Bengaluru in 2023. | Photo Credit: file photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday adjourned till November 5 a hearing on a PIL petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, opposing kambala (slush track buffalo race) in Bengaluru or any other parts of the State on the reason that the tradition is restricted only to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Though PETA had sought a urgent hearing on the petition for the reason that kambala in Bengaluru is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the court was informed that the second edition of kambala in Bengaluru was not being held on that day as claimed by the petitioner organisation.

Following this submission, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind adjourned further hearing on the petition, in which PETA sought a direction to the government not to grant permission for kambala in Bengaluru as it would be a commercial event.

When the advocate for PETA drew the court’s attention to an objection by the director of Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru for holding kambala near the park as animals in the park would be disturbed, the Bench said that it would examine the issues during the next date of hearing.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.