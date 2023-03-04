Karnataka health dept. warns private hospitals of action if they do not display treatment charges on notice board

March 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following complaints against private hospitals for not displaying rates of various procedures and treatment costs payable, which is mandatory under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, the State Health department has warned the private facilities of action if this rule is not followed.

In an Order issued on March 1, Health Commissioner Randeep D. said that under Section 10(1) of the KPME Act, all the private medical establishments in the State have to mandatorily display the schedule of charges at a conspicuous place at the reception, duly visible in the hospital. “They should also make available the schedule of charges in the form of booklets or brochures which should be readily available to the patients and public at the establishment at all times,” stated the Order.

This comes in the backdrop of not all the private medical establishments displaying the schedule of charges. “We have received several complaints regarding this from patients, their relatives and even elected representatives,” the Order stated.

What the Act says?

Section 10 (1) of the KPME Act reads that all the private medical establishments in the State, should display the ‘schedule of charges payable’ for different medical treatments and for other services offered such as for OPD consultation, surgery, x-ray, scanning and other diagnostic services, in the form of brochures or booklets and also display such schedule of charges on the notice board of the medical establishment at a conspicuous place at the main entrance for the information of patients and general public. The hospital should charge the patients as per the rate card displayed.

The Order warned of action as per Section 15 (2) of the KPME Act for any violations. This Section provides for imposing a penalty equivalent to one and half times of the overcharged amount, after holding an enquiry. Repeated violation will attract legal action including prosecution and higher penalty that can go up to three times of the overcharged bill or ₹1 lakh, whichever is higher.

PHANA’s advisory

Responding to the Order, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) is planning to issue an advisory to all member hospitals to adhere to the rule.

Pointing out that it is practically not possible to display the rate cards of hundreds of procedures, PHANA president Govindaiah Yateesh said many hospitals have set up computerised kiosks where people can check the rates. “Some hospitals have made booklets available on the procedure costs. We will again issue an advisory to hospitals,” he said.