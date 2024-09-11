Karnataka Health Department to collaborate with NIMHANS to chalk out effective suicide prevention programme

The Karnataka Health Department will collaborate with NIMHANS to chalk out an effective suicide prevention programme by involving various government departments, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after launching N-SPRITE Centre (NIMHANS Suicide Prevention, Research, Implementation, and Training Engagement) at NIMHANS on Tuesday, the Minister said although the department is already running the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI), the District Mental Health Programme, and other mental health initiatives, it will work with NIMHANS to evolve a programme by studying the vulnerability to self harm and ending lives among various sections including students.

“Integrating mental health services into primary care and public health systems will help strengthen mental health infrastructure across the State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy said the centre aimed at addressing the pressing issue of suicide prevention by fostering research, policy development, and training initiatives, specifically tailored to India’s unique social and healthcare landscape.

Highlighting the rise in suicides across India, with the latest statistics from 2022 indicating that 1.73 lakh lives were lost, she emphasised the importance of dedicated research and intervention, stating that the launch of N-SPRITE is a vital step toward reducing these numbers.

Underscoring this year’s theme for World Suicide Prevention Day, ‘Changing the Narratives on Suicide’, Dr. Murthy stressed the need for a shift in public perception regarding mental health and suicide. She expressed confidence that N-SPRITE will play a critical role in advancing suicide prevention efforts across the State and the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prevention initiatives

A major highlight of the World Suicide Prevention Day at NIMHANS was an exhibition of suicide prevention initiatives by the mental health institution. The exhibition showcased various projects spearheaded by Anish V. Cherian, the lead of the N-SPRITE Centre.

These projects reflect the multi-faceted approach that N-SPRITE intends to take in suicide prevention, focusing on research, community-based interventions, and the development of evidence-based guidelines for healthcare professionals, Dr. Cherian said.

Among the initiatives displayed were self-harm registers, digital mental health assessments, mental health training for healthcare providers, workplace mental health and suicide prevention, and community-based suicide prevention initiatives.

“One of the centre’s main goals is to strengthen the capacity of healthcare providers and researchers in India by offering training programmes and capacity-building workshops. These programmes will help hospital staff better manage mental health assessments and provide care to individuals at risk of suicide. Furthermore, the centre will collaborate with State-run hospitals to create self-harm registers, facilitating better data collection and early intervention,” Dr. Cherian, added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.