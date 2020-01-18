Karnataka HC relief for principal in student death case

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against the principal of a city school on the charge of abetting a class 10 student’s suicide by way of extreme warning for allegedly damaging a computer while trying to repair it.

Justice B.A. Patil passed the order while allowing a petition by Parveen Taj, who was working as principal of St. Paul’s English High School, Yeshwantpur, at the time of the incident.

The boy was found dead at his house on July 26, 2015, and his father, Shekhar, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that extreme warning given by the principal had forced his son to end his life. The police subsequently filed a charge-sheet against Mr. Taj.

It was alleged that the boy had damaged the computer while trying to fix a problem with its speaker unit on the instruction of the principal. According to the charge-sheet, the principal told the boy to reimburse ₹40,000 towards damaged the computer and to bring his parents to the school. It was alleged that this action abetted the boy’s suicide.

However, the court held that there was no prima facie case made out against the petitioner. It also observed that there was no instigation or intent on the part of the principal to force the boy to end his life.