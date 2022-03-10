Karnataka HC permits teenager accused of rape teenager to write degree exams in judicial custody

March 10, 2022

The High Court of Karnataka has permitted a 19-year-old boy, who is in judicial custody at Central prison in the city after his arrest on the allegation of raping a minor girl with whom he had an affair, to appear for his first year BCom exams.

“Irrespective of the merits of the matter, just because the case is pending against the petitioner, which is being investigated, his future cannot be put to jeopardy. Therefore, necessity has arisen to make suitable arrangements for him to appear for the examinations,” the court observed.

Justice V. Srishananda passed the order on a petition filed by the accused seeking release on bail for writing the exams, being held from March 15 to 31.

The court directed the prison authorities that boy should not be handcuffed to and from the examination centre and security personnel escorting him should not be in uniform to maintain confidentiality.

Also, the court said that the prison authorities should make arrangements for escorting him to the examination centre and take him back to the prison after every examination. The prison authorities were also directed to permit necessary books to be supplied to the petitioner by his parents for his studies in prison.

However, the court said that the expenses of travel and security arrangements should be born by the petitioner and directed him not to misuse the benefits provided to him for writing the exams.