Karnataka HC permits BMRCL to fell 680 trees

Bengaluru

10 February 2022 09:57 IST

568 trees will have to be translocated; 27 trees will have to retained: Report

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday permitted the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to fell 680 trees and translocate 568 trees while retaining 27 trees as recommended by the Technical Advisory Committee (TEC) set up on court’s direction to examine need of felling trees for metro project at various locations.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on applications filed by the BMRCL seeking to go ahead with the work of removal of trees as recommended by the committee.

The Court was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the BMRCL to conduct a fresh Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) to asses the impact of felling trees as it was pointed to the Court that earlier EIA was conducted way back in June 2019.

Considering the plea of BMRCL that metro project is being enormously delayed due to pendency of the PIL, the Court said the BMRCL will have to adhere to the conditions imposed by the Technical Advisory Committee and submit compliance report on progress made in conduct of a fresh EIA to the Court.

Further hearing has been adjourned till March 28.