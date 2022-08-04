Karnataka HC notice to State govt. on row over KCET ranking

High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

August 04, 2022 21:39 IST

Group of students filed petitions questioning non-consideration of their marks obtained in the 2021 PU course while allotting ranks in KCET 2022

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the petitions filed by a group of students questioning non-consideration of their marks obtained in the 2021 pre-university course while allotting ranks to them in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)-2022.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order on the petitions filed by Eshwar R. and seven other students. The court adjourned further hearing till Monday as it was pointed out that several other petitions were filed in the court’s registry by other students on the same issue.

The petitioners have said that they completed their II PU course in 2021. Though they had appeared for the KCET-2021, they did not pursue admission to professional courses last year but appeared for the KCET-2022.

However, the petitioners have said that the KEA has allotted ranks to them based on the marks secured by them only in the KCET-2022 papers without considering their II PUC marks. In the case of students who appeared for the II PUC exams in 2022, the KEA has considered the marks of II PUC and KCET-2022 in 50:50 ratio, the petitioner said while complaining discrimination against them.