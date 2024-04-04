Karnataka HC issues notice to State govt. and BBMP on plea against displayed photos of MLAs on public buildings

April 04, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday, April 4, ordered the issue of notice to the State government and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a PIL petition complaining that photographs of MLAs Priyakrishna and M. Krishnappa were displayed on various government and BBMP public properties in violation of the orders of the courts.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order on the petition filed by H.M. Arthish, a resident of Moodalapalya in the city.

Photos of Mr. Priyakrishna, MLA of Govindarajanagar constituency, and Mr. Krisnnappa, MLA of Vijayanagar constituency, are displayed on various public buildings and structures like BBMP’s ward-level administrative buildings, health centre, sports complexes, stadiums, parks, playgrounds, gymnasiums across the constituency that they are representing.

The petitioner has alleged that displaying the photos of elected representatives in such public places is not only contrary to the directions of the apex court and the High Court but is contrary to the circular issued by the BBMP itself against displaying photographs of MLAs, councillors of the BBMP and others on such properties.

Apart from seeking a direction from the Court for removal of their photographs, the petitioner has also sought a direction to the BBMP to initiate disciplinary action against the jurisdictional officers who had allowed display of photographs of the MLAs in clear violation of the BBMP’s circular issued way back in 2020.

