Karnataka HC imposes cost of ₹5 lakh on BDA for making frivolous attempts to keep a dispute alive

December 10, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for making frivolous attempts to keep a dispute alive even after court orders have gone against it.

Justice V. Srishananda passed the order while dismissing an appeal filed by the BDA questioning the order passed in 2011 by a civil court, which had restrained the BDA from interfering in the peaceful possession of about two acres of land, situated at Alahalli in Uttarahalli hobli of Bengaluru South taluk, belonging to Venkatarama Reddy and his sister Vinutha M. Reddy.

The BDA had issued a notification for acquiring their lands in early 1990s along with other lands. However, on a petition filed by them in 1996, the BDA had agreed before the High Court to leave their land from acquisition based on a government’s scheme that allowed private persons to form private layouts and relinquish specified portion of the developed land in the layouts to the BDA.

Though the BDA had permitted them to get their lands converted for the formation of layout, it did not act on their application for development of their land.

Later, the BDA, contrary to its 1996 undertaking before the court by way of a joint memo, had passed an award for acquiring their land and deposited the award sum in the civil court, which however, rejected the award as it was contrary to the undertaking given to the High Court.

Despite losing multiple litigations over their land, the BDA had filed the present appeal and tried to defend its action of acquiring land.

The court found that besides acting contrary to the undertaking given to the court, the BDA had also taken “a false contention that acquisition proceedings is complete.”

Condemning the manner and conduct of the BDA in filling “unrealistic and frivolous” appeal, the court said that it is necessary to impose exemplary costs to would deter such unrighteous litigations.