Karnataka HC directs retrieval of video conference hearing data due to semi-naked man

Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh complained of ‘gross contempt of court’

The High Court of Karnataka on November 30 ordered retrieval of electronic data of a video conference hearing after a senior advocate complained that a man was visible semi-naked for about 20 minutes when the court was hearing PIL petitions related to the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh, appearing for the woman who had lodged a sexual abuse case against Mr. Jarkiholi, pointed out to a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum that a semi-naked man was visible on the screen during the video conference of court proceedings.

She pointed out that the man, who had entered his name as ‘Sridhar Bhat SDMC Ujire’, could be seen bathing. Complaining that his conduct amounts to ‘gross contempt of court’, Ms. Jaisingh said she would send the digital evidence to the court to take appropriate action against the man.

The Chief Justice asked the court officer to verify the screen. But the court staff had trouble identifying the person as more than 80 persons had logged in for the hearing, which was being conducted in hybrid mode – video conference and physical appearance.