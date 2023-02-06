HamberMenu
Karnataka HC directs release of ₹12.15 lakh seized in 2003 from public servant 

February 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Special Court for Lokayukta police to return ₹12.15 lakh, seized in 2003 from the house of then Joint Director of the Department of Employment and Training, in connection with a corruption case.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by 67-year-old Shivalingamurthy, now retired. 

The petitioner, along with then Director of the Department, was accused of accepting illegal gratification from certain persons for allegedly allowing malpractices during the ITI examination in 2003.

However, the Special Court for Lokayukta cases in 2018 acquitted him of all the charges, but had not passed the order for releasing the money seized from his house. 

The amount seized was in addition to the ₹7 lakh, which was seized from two private individuals, who were said to be collecting bribes on behalf of the accused officers, on the office premises of the petitioner. 

The Special Court had acquitted the petitioner as majority of the witnesses had turned hostile and no sufficient evidence was found. 

While dismissing the appeal filed by the Lokayukta police against his acquittal, the High Court said that ₹12.15 lakh will have to be released to the petitioner as the Lokayukta police had not booked him for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income, as seizure of this amount was different from the case of alleged demand and acceptance of ₹7 lakh.

