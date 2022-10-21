Karnataka HC directs BBMP to submit report on illegal use of residential premises for commercial activities

The Bench specifically directed BBMP to submit a comprehensive report on exercise carried out to identify illegal use of residential premises for commercial activities as the BBMP had earlier said that steps were taken to identify such premises

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 21:25 IST

High Court of Karnataka | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a report on the exercise carried out on the use of residential premises for commercial activities in violation of the law in various parts of the city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi also directed the civic body to submit a specific report on the illegal use of residential premises for commercial activities in Wilson Garden locality.

The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by the Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association complaining that several basement floor, stilt floor and parking areas in the residential zone are being allowed to be used by flower vendors in violation of laws.

On Wilson Garden locality, the Bench specifically directed BBMP to submit a comprehensive report on exercise carried out to identify illegal use of residential premises for commercial activities as the BBMP had earlier said that steps were taken to identify such premises.

The Bench also said that the report should indicate whether there is a periodical check by the authorities on illegal use for commercial activities in Wilson Garden locality, if such checks are carried out whether the reports were made to the superior officers, and what actions are taken against the vendors. The report should also contain the name of the officer concerned in case the permissions are issued to the vendors, the Bench said.

