Karnataka HC directs BBMP not to take precipitative action based on public notice for vacating Gandhi Bazar market complex

March 10, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday, March 10, directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to take any precipitative action for now, based on the public notice issued on February 22 asking the occupants of shops at BBMP’s market complex in Gandhi Bazar to vacate the premises within seven days.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on a petition filed by Vinayaka and seven other occupants of the shops.

Pointing out that they are carrying out small business from the time of their grandparents or parents at the BBMP’s market complex, the petitioners have said that the BBMP has not given them any individual notices to vacant the premises even though they are paying rent and other charges.

Dispossessing them from the market complex sans any alternative arrangement would impact the livelihood of petitioners and their family members as the petitioners would lose their clientele that they had acquired from years, it has been claimed in the petition.

Temporary shelter

They also sought direction from the Court to the BBMP to provide temporary sheds in the vicinity till the construction of new market complex proposed under the Bengaluru Smart City Project, and also to give assurance to them in writing to allot shops for them in the new complex subject to the conditions to be specified by the BBMP.

In an identical situation, the petitioners have pointed out, in case of construction of new Jayanagar shopping complex the BBMP had assurance in writing to the occupants of old building for allotting a shop in the new building but now the BBMP is not prepared to give such assurance in writing.