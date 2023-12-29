ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka HC declines to pass order on New Year’s Eve celebrations

December 29, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday declined to pass any order on a PIL petition, which has sought directions to the State government to impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in and around central business districts of Bengaluru city in view of rise in the number of new variants of COVID-19.

A vacation division bench comprising Justice R. Nataraj and Justice K.V. Aravind said that petitioner, N.P. Amruthesh, a city-based advocate, has not placed any material for the court to issue any direction to the government at this stage. The bench adjourned further hearing till January 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US