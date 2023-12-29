GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka HC declines to pass order on New Year’s Eve celebrations

December 29, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday declined to pass any order on a PIL petition, which has sought directions to the State government to impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations in and around central business districts of Bengaluru city in view of rise in the number of new variants of COVID-19.

A vacation division bench comprising Justice R. Nataraj and Justice K.V. Aravind said that petitioner, N.P. Amruthesh, a city-based advocate, has not placed any material for the court to issue any direction to the government at this stage. The bench adjourned further hearing till January 2024.

