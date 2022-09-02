Karnataka HC declines bail to man allegedly selling drugs to IT employees, college students

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 02, 2022 20:46 IST

A view of the High Court of Karnataka

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant bail to a 27-year-old man, who was arrested on the charge of supplying narcotic substances to college students, workers in the IT and BT sector, along with a few of his associates in the city.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by Rajesh A., a resident of Bengaluru. The petitioner was working as a warehouse in-charge of a popular pizza outlet in the city.

The court noted that the petitioner cannot be granted bail on the lines of the one granted to two of the other accused, as the former, who is arraigned as accused number 2, was caught red handed along with accused number 1 with narcotic substances.

About 20 grams of LSD strips, 5 kg of ganja, and 230 grams of hashish oil were in their possession, when the police raided their residence, the court noticed from the records.

It is not a fit case to enlarge petitioner on bail, when the quantity of narcotic substances seized from the petitioner was of commercial quantity prohibited in law, and the investigation is still under way, the court said.

