Karnataka has the highest number of EV stations in India: Bureau of Energy Efficiency  

With 5,765 charging stations, Karnataka has the highest number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the country, according to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Around 85% of these stations (4,462) are in Bengaluru Urban district.

The data from BEE shows that Karnataka stands ahead of Maharashtra (3,728 stations), Uttara Pradesh (1,989 stations), and Delhi (1,941 stations) in the list.

“Karnataka has set a new benchmark in the nation with 5,765 public EV charging stations. This achievement underscores the State’s strong commitment to advancing electric mobility. The strategic initiatives and policies implemented by the state reflect a concerted effort to build a robust EV infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation,” said Energy Minister K.J. George.

The EV charging stations have been funded through various sources like the Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company’s (Bescom) investments, and green cess funds from the State Transport Department and public-private partnerships (PPP).

Karnataka was the first State in India to introduce an EV policy in 2017. Now, to provide a significant boost to EV adoption and establish a sustainable transportation framework for the future, the State government plans to develop model EV cities across the State.

Earlier this year, in the State Budget 2024, the government announced the establishment of 2,500 new EV charging stations across the State via the PPP model. The government also has plans to invest ₹35 crore to set up 100 EV charging stations in collaboration with electricity supply companies (escoms).

