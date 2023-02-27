Karnataka has achieved 126% target in cataract surgeries: Sudhakar

February 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has achieved 126% of the target given by the Union government in cataract surgeries, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, adding that the green laser treatment has also been started in government hospitals for people suffering from diabetes.

“The Centre had set a target of 3,39,600 cataract surgeries this year. However, we have already conducted 4,28,451, achieving 126% of the stipulated target,” a release quoted Dr. Sudhakar on Monday.

Several people, especially in Kalyana Karnataka and North Karnataka region, are suffering from diabetic retinopathy, for which advanced green laser treatment has been introduced, he added.

“Our ophthalmologists at Government Hospital in Vijayapura have developed special expertise and are performing this surgery on a pilot basis. We are also seeing good results from this,” he said.

Retinopathy owing to diabetes can lead to gradual vision loss. If it is detected and found necessary, the problem can be solved by green laser treatment.

People with diabetic retinopathy will have vision issues even in bright light. Over 40 patients have undergone surgery in Vijayapura district in the last one month, and the treatment will be extended to other hospitals as well, the release added.

In addition to this, the “Blindness Free Ballari District” campaign is getting a good response and special mobile treatment camps are being organised in every taluk of the district.

Arrangements are being made for special treatment in taluk hospitals. He said that on an average 22 people are given green laser treatment in the camp.