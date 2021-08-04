Karnataka had better control over COVID-19 cases: Study

MYSURU

It performed relatively better in bringing down active cases: Study

Even though there is widespread concern over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka progressing into a full-blown third wave if appropriate containment measures are not taken, a report by Jeevan Raksha, a public private initiative that studies COVID-19 trends in the country, has said that the pandemic was in better control in Karnataka than several other States during the 28-day period between July 3 and 31.

Sanjeev Mysore, convener of Jeevan Raksha, said India added 11 lakh new COVID-19 cases during the 28-day period under study, of which 74% of cases came from Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

While Kerala contributed 38% (4.29 lakh), Maharashtra contributed 19% (2.18 lakh). Karnataka added 53,045 cases during the period, accounting for the least share of 4.7%. He said the Moving Growth Rate (MGR) of COVID-19 cases during the 28-day period has been 2% in Karnataka compared to 13% in Kerala, 8% in Odisha, 4% in Maharashtra, and 3% in T.N, besides 4% in entire India.

Karnataka appears to have performed better in bringing down the number of active cases. While the decline of active cases in Karnataka had recorded a negative MGR of minus 51% during the 28-day period. The corresponding figures are minus 47% for Tamil Nadu, minus 23% for Maharashtra, minus 42% for Odisha, and plus 37% for Kerala, besides minus 31% for entire India.

“If Karnataka sustains the same level in August and September and ensures that the total active cases is maintained at the current level, the third wave can be averted,” Mr. Sanjeev said.