Karnataka govt.’s appointment of DDC, AYUSH dept. goes against inquiry report findings

March 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has set aside senior IAS officer Ajay Seth’s report on H.Y. Rathod and appointed him as a Deputy Drugs Controller (DDC) of the AYUSH department as the State Licensing Authority.

Social activist JSD Pani had given a complaint against Dr. Rathod on May 20, 2019 alleging manipulation of administrative process and undue favour given to him for his personal gains. He had questioned the regulatory arrangement in AYUSH department not being in accordance with the provision of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

The Chief Secretary had ordered an inquiry on June 20, 2019 and tasked Ajay Seth, who was earlier the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department (HFWD). In his findings, Mr. Seth had said, “There is strong circumstantial evidence to infer that the system has been gamed and senior officers have been hoodwinked for personal gains of Dr. Rathod. Over a long period of almost 15 years, exceptions have been created or rules have been formulated for his personal benefit.”

“There being strong circumstantial evidence of lack of professional integrity of Dr. H.Y. Rathod, a record should be kept in his ‘Annual Confidential Report (ACR)’ dossier that his integrity is doubtful. No regulatory responsibility should be assigned to him henceforth. Instead, he may be posted to any administrative post such as ‘Deputy Director (Pharmacy)’ or posted to a teaching or clinical post, for which he is qualified,” the report had further said.

However, the government has neither taken any action on Dr. Rathod on the basis of the inquiry report, nor rejected it. On February 2, 2023, the State government appointed Dr. Rathod as DDC of the AYUSH department as the State Licensing Authority.

When contacted, Dr. Rathod refused to comment, saying that the matter should be checked with the Commissioner of the AYUSH department. On the other hand, J. Manjunath, Commissioner for AYUSH, said, “This subject does not come under my authority.”