Karnataka Govt. transfers IPS officers

BengaluruThe State Government transfered six IPS officers in the second round of reshuffle on Sunday. Sharanappa S.D., Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Division, has beentransferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime- I, Bengaluru city.

D. Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, has been transferred with immediateeffect and postedas Superintendent of Police, Kolar district , asDekka Kisbore Babu, has beentransferred.Similarly Anoop A. Shetty, lPSCommandant, of KSRP Batallion ,Bengaluru, has been transferredas Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division, asC.K. Baba has been transferred.


