Karnataka govt. signs agreement for suggestions from WDO on ‘Brand Bengaluru’ 

July 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

As part of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds charge of the city, on Monday the State government signed an agreement with Canada-based World Design Organization (WDO) for suggestions for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to build the city.

Mr. Shivakumar said that 200 engineers from the WDO will be in the city to study and give suggestions on the city infrastructure including roads, flyovers, footpaths, junctions, and other infrastructure.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar had launched a ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign and also an online portal to invite suggestions on the city’s development by the public.

Mr. Shivakumar also met the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) officials on Monday to discuss various issues pertaining to the city.

