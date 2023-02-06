Karnataka govt. orders ₹60 exam fee to be collected for preparatory exams for Class X students

February 06, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time, the State government has ordered ₹60 as examination fee for the preparatory examinations for Class X students.

In its notice, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has instructed all headmasters of high schools across the State to collect ₹60 as exam fee from students and deposit it to the Block Education Officers’ (BEOs) bank account.

The move has drawn the ire of parents and educationists alike.

While H.N. Gopalakrishna, Director (Examination), KSEAB, defended the move saying the exams will be held at the taluk level and the fee was being collected in accordance with an order from the government, many have come down on the same.

The School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) Coordination Forum has condemned the move as an “additional burden” on poor students.

“The board has already collected the fee from children and they have to conduct the preparatory examinations with that money. But collecting ₹60 again is a burden on poor children and their families. Our forum urges the government to supply the question paper and answer sheet and conduct the exams at the State level as there is a lot of funds with the board,” said Niranjanaradhya V.P., chief patron of the forum.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mahalakshmi, a parent, said that the examination fee was unethical as this was included in the annual fee already.

The board’s move has been harshly condemned, especially given the background as to why the board took over the preparatory exams in the first place.

Earlier, the preparatory exams for Class X students were conducted by the High School Headmasters’ Association, at the taluk and the district levels, after collecting an exam fee of ₹40-₹50.

However, following allegations of paper leak and misuse of exam funds, the KSEAB took over these exams in 2019-20 and held them at the State level without charging any fee. The next two years, these exams were not held owing to the pandemic.