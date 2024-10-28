Karnataka govt. likely to form committee to probe KEA ‘seat-blocking scam’

The State government is mulling constituting an committee to probe the alleged engineering seat-blocking scam, which Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar termed a “serious concern”.

H. Prasanna, executive director, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), is expected to submit a preliminary report to the Minister on Monday, following which the department will decide on the next course of the probe.

“A preliminary probe has revealed that several students used the same IP address to select seats and the mobile numbers they provided were either bogus or wrong. Interestingly, such activities were confined to two engineering institutions, New Horizon College of Engineering and BMS College of Engineering,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Irregularities in 2023 counselling unearthed

The KEA was alerted to the alleged scam because 12 students, who had been debarred from CET counselling this year for not reporting to colleges after selecting seats last year, approached the KEA to participate in the counselling.

“These students maintained that they had not participated in CET counselling last year, opting to take a year’s break to study for UGNEET. Their login credentials were misused,” said Mr. Prasanna.

“During the probe, it has come to light that 40 government quota engineering seats that were left unoccupied in New Horizon College of Engineering were approved to be converted into management quota seats by the Technical Education Department without our notice last year. So we have asked for the seat allotment and approval of the previous year at BMS Engineering College to also be probed,” the Minister said.

Scam in 2024 as well?

Despite being allotted seats in the second extended round of UGCET-2024, a total of 2,348 candidates failed to pay the fee and report to their respective engineering colleges. Most of these seats were in top engineering colleges and in streams like computer science where seats are coveted, raising red flags.

The KEA issued show-cause notice to these students via email and to their surprise, many of the emails bounced. The mobile numbers these students provided have also turned out to be either fake or wrong. Following this, the KEA has now sent postal notices to their residential addresses. “We will wait for seven days for a reply from students before initiating further action,” Mr. Prasanna said.

Even at COMED-K, at least 18 students used the same mobile number to select seats and COMED-K authorities have written to the Admission Overseeing Committee for Professional Courses seeking an enquiry into it. “Multiple candidates from different States/cities have registered using the same mobile number who have put computer science in BMS College of Engineering as their only choice in all three rounds,” reads A complaint by COMED-K.

Strict action, says Minister

“The government has taken the case seriously. Such unethical practices should be nipped in the bud. If not, other colleges will also resort to such activities. Therefore, strict action will be taken against erring colleges,” added Dr. Sudhakar.