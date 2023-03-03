Karnataka govt. extends 50% rebate window for pending traffic fines by 15 days

March 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has provided another 15-day window with a 50% rebate for penalties on traffic violation cases. The rebate will apply again from March 4, Saturday.

This follows the success of such a rebate window to clear nearly 42 lakh traffic violation backlog cases and mop up over ₹121 crore in Bengaluru alone during a nine-day window from February 3 to 11.

The rebate window was initiated acting on an advice by the Chairman, Karnataka Legal Services Authority to clear backlog cases and garnered a huge response. This prompted Bengaluru Traffic Police to write to the State government and Karnataka Legal Services Authority appealing to them to extend the rebate window. However, the window closed before a decision was taken on February 11.

The Transport Department issued an order on Friday providing another 15 days rebate window starting from March 4. The order stipulates that this rebate will be applicable only to cases booked before February 11 and not later.

Motorists can check for cases pending against them in the Bengaluru Traffic Police website and pay the fines online on Karnataka One, digital payments portal Paytm and at all traffic police stations and traffic management centre in the city.