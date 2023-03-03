ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. extends 50% rebate window for pending traffic fines by 15 days

March 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

This follows the success of such a rebate window to clear nearly 42 lakh traffic violation backlog cases and mop up over ₹121 crore in Bengaluru alone during a nine-day window from February 3 to 11

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department has issued an order on Friday providing another 15 days rebate window starting from March 4.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka government has provided another 15-day window with a 50% rebate for penalties on traffic violation cases. The rebate will apply again from March 4, Saturday.

This follows the success of such a rebate window to clear nearly 42 lakh traffic violation backlog cases and mop up over ₹121 crore in Bengaluru alone during a nine-day window from February 3 to 11. 

The rebate window was initiated acting on an advice by the Chairman, Karnataka Legal Services Authority to clear backlog cases and garnered a huge response. This prompted Bengaluru Traffic Police to write to the State government and Karnataka Legal Services Authority appealing to them to extend the rebate window. However, the window closed before a decision was taken on February 11. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Department issued an order on Friday providing another 15 days rebate window starting from March 4. The order stipulates that this rebate will be applicable only to cases booked before February 11 and not later. 

Motorists can check for cases pending against them in the Bengaluru Traffic Police website and pay the fines online on Karnataka One, digital payments portal Paytm and at all traffic police stations and traffic management centre in the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US