Karnataka govt. asks for long-term measures to prevent flooding in Bengaluru

May 23, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sought a long-term plan for rain relief in Bengaluru, according to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and himself had held a couple of rounds of meetings with the authorities concerned on measures to be taken with respect to preventing rain havoc.

“We have sought a long-term plan from the authorities concerned on preventing waterlogging at underpasses and other areas. In addition to this, we have also directed them to take immediate measures to prevent such waterlogging,” he said.

