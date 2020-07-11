Karnataka govt announces 7-day lockdown in Bengaluru districts from July 14

With an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks in and around Bengaluru, the State government has announced total lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts for seven days from July 14 to 22.

The lockdown will come into force from 8 p.m. on July 14 and end at 5 a.m. on July 22 in two districts.

Considering the suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of Covid cases, Government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July. Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday.(1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 11, 2020

Shops and establishments delivering essential items such as medicines, vegetables, fruits and milk would remain open during the period.

Also read: Coronavirus | Bengaluru seeing spurt in deaths in June

The Government has already declared total lockdown on Sundays in July.

All guidelines announced during the previous lockdowns will be in force during this lockdown, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is currently under home quarantine, said.

All government and private buses will remain off the roads in two districts. The Chief Minister has appealed to all residents of the two districts to remain indoors during the lockdown period to control the pandemic.

During the recent all-party meeting, the Opposition Congress urged the Government to impose lockdown for a few days.

Also read: Coronavirus | Bengaluru asked to keep 20,000 beds ready

However, the scheduled graduation and post-graduation medical exams would be held during the lockdown period, an official press release said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendent of Police on Monday and discuss issues related to the pandemic.

Later, he is expected to hold detailed discussions with Bengaluru Ministers who have been assigned different zones for controlling the pandemic.

Earlier, it was decided to impose stringent measures soon after the SSLC examination on July 4.