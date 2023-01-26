Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot lists out achievements of State government in Republic Day speech

January 26, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Outlining the achievements of the BJP government in Karnataka during 2022 and terming Karnataka one of the progressive states in the country, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday said 14 Amrit Mahotsav programmes — introduced on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — have been implemented successfully at various stages in the State.

“Under MNREGS, 52.71 lakh people from 29.03 lakh families have been provided for during 2022 by creating 13.47 crore man days at a cost of ₹6,478.76 crore and ₹4,110 crore of wages were paid directly to labourers,” the Governor said during his speech at the 74 th Republic Day celebrations here after receiving the Guard of Honour. “Till December 2022, 13.35 lakh functional household tap connections have been provided at the cost of ₹2,314.34 crore.”

Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme

Stating that ₹15,066 crore has been lent to 20.19 lakh farmers in 2022-2023, he said ₹483.62 crore has been disbursed to farmers’ children under the Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme that has now been extended to other categories as well.

Under the new Yeshasvini health scheme, 32.32 lakh members have been registered till January 17, 2023. In the housing sector, 1.57 lakh homes under various schemes have been built at a cost of ₹2,098 crore, the Governor said. “In a historic decision, Hakku Patra to 3.36 lakh families living in government-owned slums will be given of which 1.14 lakh families have been given already.”

In the health sector, he pointed out that maternal mortality has reduced from 83 to 69, Namma Clinics, women wellness clinics and polyclinics are in the process of being launched. “A hundred primary health centres are being upgraded into 30-bed model community health centres at a cost of ₹1,000 crore,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Policies of the government

The Governor spoke about the Start-Up policy, Data Centre Policy and Karnataka Aerospace and Defence Policy, besides amendment to Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy. “The state is a top achiever in the ranking list of ease of doing business. In terms of merchandise exports, State contributed highest ever $25 billion in 2022 to India’s exports. It is a significant milestone as the State is among the top four exporting states. The Invest Karnataka summit has attracted ₹9.81 lakh crore investment.”

Mr. Gehlot pointed to the increase in reservation in employment and education for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%, regularisation of services of 11,133 pourakarmikas, and Karnataka being the first state to implement National Education Policy in the country.