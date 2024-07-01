Karnataka government to set up solar park in Madhugiri  

The Karnataka government plans to develop a solar park at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, along the lines of the Pavagada solar park in the same district, which is among Asia’s largest solar parks.

Speaking in Tumakuru, Energy Minister K.J. George said that the park will be developed in partnership with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDCIL).

“This partnership aims to leverage local expertise and resources to identify suitable land parcels essential for advancing Karnataka’s renewable energy agenda, instilling confidence in the project’s success,” he said.

After a review meeting about the implementation of the KUSUM -C project in Tumakuru, Mr. George said: “The subsidy for free electricity for farmers’ pumpsets is increasing annually. Despite efforts to regularise farmers’ pumpsets, the issue persists, leading to transformer damage and power supply disruptions due to illegal connections. In this context, we are prioritising the KUSUM-B and KUSUM-C projects, encouraging the adoption of solar pumpsets.”

Outlining the details of the KUSUM-C project, he stated: “To generate 1 MW of electricity under the KUSUM-C project, four to five acres of land are needed. If government land is used, it will be provided free of cost and leased out for 25 years. Lessees will be paid ₹25,000 per acre annually during the lease period. These funds will be deposited in the district collector’s account and allocated to develop local anganwadis, schools, and panchayats.”