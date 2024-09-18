Karnataka government to reimburse all fees charged by private colleges for professional courses for SC students

The Karnataka government has decided to bear fees charged under various heads by private colleges for professional courses, such as Engineering and Medicine, to students of the Scheduled Castes (SC) communities eligible for the post matric scholarship programme.

Earlier, under the scholarship programme, the Social Welfare Department used to reimburse the course fee, the exam fee, and the library and lab fees. However, private colleges used to charge consensual agreement fees ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000, which many students from the SC community used to find it tough to pay.

“There were many examples of students discontinuing studies unable to pay these fees. So the scholarship given by the government used to come to naught. To rectify this situation, we have now decided to reimburse all fees charged by private colleges to ensure these qualified SC students study professional courses,” said H.C. Mahadevappa, Social Welfare Minister.

The State government issued an order on September 13 according to which, from 2024-25, all SC students seeking seats in Engineering, Medical, Dental, Pharma, AYUSH, MCA, MBA, Nursing, Paramedical, and other professional courses through KEA or other centralised authorities, are eligible for a lump sum for the fees under the post matric scholarship programme of the Department of Social Welfare.

Who is eligible

SC students from families with an annual income less than ₹2.5 lakh and those who secure seats for professional courses through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), or a similar agency, are eligible for the scholarship.

The Karnataka government’s move has come at a time when the State has also allowed private colleges to hike the fee for engineering and medical courses. This essentially means that the consensual agreement fees would also be hiked.

Fee hike

For the academic year of 2024-25, the State government has allowed private colleges to increase the fee for engineering and medical courses by around 10%. With this, the annual fees for an engineering course at a private college would range between ₹76,135 and ₹84,595 for CET seats, and between ₹1.86 lakh and ₹2.61 lakh for COMED-K seats. While the government quota seats at private medical colleges will cost ₹1.4 lakh annually, a private seat in a private college costs ₹11.88 lakh.