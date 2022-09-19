Karnataka Government to order probe into encroachments, disappearance of lakes in Bengaluru

The probe will reveal which governments had given permissions for construction on lake beds and encroachment of rajakaluves (storm water drains) over the years: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The probe will reveal which governments had given permissions for construction on lake beds and encroachment of rajakaluves (storm water drains) over the years: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

As the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP trade charges over the recent flooding in parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly on September 19 that a probe will be ordered into disappearance of lakes, encroachments of lake beds, and benami properties in Bengaluru over the years.

Mr. Bommai said the probe would be ordered into encroachment of lake beds, encroachment of rajakaluves (storm water drains), and grant of permission for construction of buildings on lake beds in Bengaluru. The probe would reveal which government had given permission for construction on lake beds and encroachment of rajakaluves over the years. “The whole system has gone bad and political commitment is needed to protect lakes,” the Chief Minister said.

Reading out a Cabinet decision taken on April 19, 2017, during the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah to use lakes ‘which had lost their character’ for different purposes, Mr. Bommai alleged efforts were made in the past to remove lakes from survey maps. Following public outcry, the Siddaramaiah-led government had withdrawn the decision.

Under Rule 68 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, the Cabinet has no powers to take a decision on the use of lake for other purposes. The Cabinet can take a decision only after an amendment to the Act, Mr. Bommai said during the government’s reply on the rain havoc.

Lakes in ‘disuse’

Noting that officials misguide ministers on lakes, Mr. Bommai said some officials were successful in guiding the governments to remove ‘disused’ lakes from survey maps. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah intervened and pointed out that the decision was not implemented and welcomed the probe into encroachments.

Senior member K.J. George (Congress) said the BJP has been trolling him alleging that he was responsible for the disappearance of lakes and encroachment of lake beds in Bengaluru. He too welcomed the probe. “The probe should be done fast. I will resign if it is proved that I am involved in encroachment of lakes,” Mr George said.

Majestic bus stand on lake bed

Mr. Bommai said a bus-stand was built on the lake at Subhashnagar (Majestic) in Bengaluru and the construction caused flooding in the area.

BJP MLA C.T. Ravi said the land mafia and building mafia had killed lakes in Bengaluru.