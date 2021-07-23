Karnataka government ties up with Unacademy on online training

To facilitate the placement of Kannadigas in administrative and public domain services, the Higher Education Department has entered into an agreement with the educational technology firm Unacademy to impart online training.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the agreement is expected to better prepare students to benefit from the opportunities of around three lakh jobs every year for which government departments issue notifications.

A press release said that under this MoU, coaching for competitive exams would be given to 1,500 students every year for a period of three years, and 4,500 students will be trained in total. It also added that students would be selected for the training program based on their performance in an online exam conducted twice a year.